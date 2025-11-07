Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stock Position Increased by Shade Tree Advisors LLC

Shade Tree Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 67.7% of Shade Tree Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Shade Tree Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $77,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,386,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,283,000 after buying an additional 180,374 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $329.37 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $339.06. The company has a market cap of $549.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

