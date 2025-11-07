Nvwm LLC Sells 3,586 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Nvwm LLC lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,952 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 41.0% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. This represents a 36.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of UBER opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.95. The company has a market capitalization of $192.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

