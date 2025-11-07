H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.850-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion.

H&R Block Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of HRB stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.81. 659,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.32. H&R Block has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $64.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $203.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.13 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 191.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 100.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 119.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 13,962.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

