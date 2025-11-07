ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Itv Plc. (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.45, but opened at $10.28. ITV shares last traded at $10.4010, with a volume of 2,768 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITVPY shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ITV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ITV to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITV has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

