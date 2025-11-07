Barclays Lowers Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $29.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIVN. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Five9 Price Performance

Five9 stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,003,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,581. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 214.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Five9 has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Five9 had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.80%.The firm had revenue of $283.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $76,748.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 41,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,343.70. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Andy Dignan sold 7,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $194,004.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 218,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,825. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 60,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Five9 by 24.4% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 262,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 407,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,789,000 after acquiring an additional 28,393 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Five9 in the second quarter worth $297,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 6.6% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 558,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 34,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,679,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,628 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

