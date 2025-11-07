Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.79), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 3.3%

H traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.19. 652,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,336. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $102.43 and a 12-month high of $168.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.89 and a 200 day moving average of $138.38.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider David Udell sold 4,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $587,395.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,620. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,228,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,545,000 after purchasing an additional 562,611 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 551.8% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,847,000 after buying an additional 314,300 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 497,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,478,000 after purchasing an additional 163,501 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 671,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after acquiring an additional 108,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,408,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.87.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

