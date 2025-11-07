Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.650-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.930-7.130 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, President Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 14.0%

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $10.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.20. 3,053,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,965. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $103.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.15.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 27,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,070. This trade represents a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,300.85. This represents a 15.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $917,290. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 327,996 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,161,000 after purchasing an additional 88,117 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,409 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,800,000 after buying an additional 213,670 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,921.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 281,419 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after buying an additional 267,496 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 57.9% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 271,552 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $21,649,000 after acquiring an additional 99,565 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 245,097 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after acquiring an additional 23,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.