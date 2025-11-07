Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Shares Up 9.8% – Here’s What Happened

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.34. Approximately 137,293 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 106,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

Orvana Minerals Trading Up 11.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of C$185.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of -0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.69.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

Orvana Minerals Corp is a Canadian mining and exploration company that is involved in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It operates in three segments: Orovalle, which is the key revenue generator; EMIPA, and Corporate. It owns and operates the underground gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carles Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.

