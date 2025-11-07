10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. 10x Genomics updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

10x Genomics Trading Up 12.6%

NASDAQ:TXG traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,136,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,153. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 2.13. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $17.25.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 7,486 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $103,231.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 440,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,079,845.52. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Taich sold 22,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $307,723.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,874.67. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 39,149 shares of company stock worth $539,865 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXG. Zacks Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $14.00 price objective on 10x Genomics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on 10x Genomics

About 10x Genomics

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.