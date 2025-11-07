Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$41.05 and last traded at C$41.04, with a volume of 236984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.69.

The company has a market cap of C$11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.34.

Canadian Utilities Ltd, a subsidiary of holding company Atco, offers gas and electricity services. The company’s main divisions include electricity (generation, transmission, and distribution), pipelines & liquid (natural gas and water), and Retail Energy. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the firm mainly operates in Canada and Australia, along with some operations in the United States and Mexico.

