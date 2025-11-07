Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of Finland boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 28,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 97,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of IVV opened at $673.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $667.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $629.01. The firm has a market cap of $706.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

