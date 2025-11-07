Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Shares Down 5.1% – What’s Next?

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 and last traded at GBX 1.67. 538,226 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 248,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.76.

Proteome Sciences Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.85.

Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (0.73) EPS for the quarter. Proteome Sciences had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.

About Proteome Sciences

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company offers TMT LC-MS2, a standard method for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; TMT LC-MS3, a standard method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other samples where quantitative accuracy is a factor; SysQuant, provides an analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; and TMTcalibrator, analyzes where diseased or treated tissue can be analyzed in parallel with peripheral fluids.

