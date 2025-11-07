Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $252.40, but opened at $232.03. Take-Two Interactive Software shares last traded at $235.2870, with a volume of 588,442 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $292.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 9.7%

The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.69, for a total value of $4,613,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 411 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $106,621.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,941.20. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 141,822 shares of company stock valued at $32,540,844 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, STF Management LP raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.