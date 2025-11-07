Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Issue $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th.

Victory Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Victory Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Stock Down 2.0%

Victory Capital stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.44. 262,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,582. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $73.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $361.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.14 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 27.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,741,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,073,000 after acquiring an additional 515,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Victory Capital by 132.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 336,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,807,000 after purchasing an additional 191,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Victory Capital during the third quarter worth about $1,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.