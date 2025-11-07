Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PTON

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 17,430,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,819,213. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $10.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.33.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Peloton Interactive has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 110,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $887,391.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 100,269 shares in the company, valued at $807,165.45. This trade represents a 52.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 206,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $1,609,689.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 737,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,990.64. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,834,177 shares of company stock worth $14,655,695. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,636,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,727,000 after buying an additional 811,585 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 29.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,760,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,528,000 after buying an additional 4,940,422 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,141,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,450,000 after acquiring an additional 490,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,056,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,680 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.