Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 92.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.9%.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 36.17%.The firm had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.