JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.780-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $523.0 million-$525.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.4 million. JFrog also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.180-0.200 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FROG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.06.

JFrog Trading Up 23.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded up $11.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,509,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,432. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.82. JFrog has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.52 and a beta of 1.02.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 18.18%.The business had revenue of $136.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. Analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 4,908 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $232,099.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 136,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,439,242.85. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $721,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,884,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,830,028.16. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 431,492 shares of company stock worth $20,979,800. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 7,185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,557,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,228,000 after buying an additional 74,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

