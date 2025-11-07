Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

Strawberry Fields REIT has a payout ratio of 107.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Strawberry Fields REIT to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Strawberry Fields REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STRW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.58. 5,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,809. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.40. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $12.84.

Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

