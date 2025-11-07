Rothschild & Co Redburn Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $350.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $209.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Expedia Group from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $38.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.43. 4,342,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $259.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,015.24. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $663,977.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,479,743. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 114.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

