Barclays Boosts MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $200.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTSI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.44.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.91. 616,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,323. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -167.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $169.23.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.16 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 150,424 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $19,920,650.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,584,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,711,359.03. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,552,712 shares of company stock valued at $210,885,098 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.