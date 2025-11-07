Truist Financial Boosts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $23.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LYFT. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Lyft from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,683,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,668,648. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average is $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.36. Lyft has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Lyft had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lyft will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 525,759 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,085.16. The trade was a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John David Risher bought 5,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $100,030.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 11,797,266 shares in the company, valued at $199,137,850.08. This represents a 0.05% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 74,427 shares of company stock worth $1,252,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,049,250 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,639 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,849,205 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $294,978,000 after buying an additional 5,178,118 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,009,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $378,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205,143 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $130,434,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,633,591 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $104,561,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

