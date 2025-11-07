SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Trading Down 9% – Here’s Why

Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) fell 9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $17.0330. 467,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,056,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SKYT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SkyWater Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $823.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.41. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 36.36%.The business had revenue of $150.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. SkyWater Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.080-0.040 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWater Technology

In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 120,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $2,169,067.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,811,256 shares in the company, valued at $122,738,833.12. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Manko sold 60,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,424.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,691,922.80. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,364,601 shares of company stock valued at $41,174,012. 37.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 56.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth $25,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

