BILL (NYSE:BILL) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.540-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $394.5 million-$404.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.8 million. BILL also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.110-2.250 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BILL. Citigroup upgraded shares of BILL to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of BILL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.10.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.61. 1,848,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BILL has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $100.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.43.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. BILL had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 1.63%.The company had revenue of $395.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. BILL’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.250 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.570 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

BILL announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BILL in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,416,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BILL by 155.1% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 86,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 52,571 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of BILL by 1,201.0% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 76,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 70,859 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the second quarter worth $573,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in BILL by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

