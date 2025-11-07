Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $50.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Power Integrations traded as low as $34.30 and last traded at $34.6260, with a volume of 568724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.52.

POWI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

In related news, VP Gagan Jain sold 2,036 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $93,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 18,812 shares in the company, valued at $866,292.60. This trade represents a 9.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 16,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $788,459.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,535.18. This represents a 25.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,678. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 475.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Power Integrations by 257.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 576.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Power Integrations by 125.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period.

Power Integrations Stock Down 4.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.36 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.59%.The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Power Integrations has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.97%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

