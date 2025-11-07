Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.350-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sezzle also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.380-3.380 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Sezzle from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Sezzle in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Sezzle in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sezzle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

NASDAQ:SEZL traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.33. The company had a trading volume of 779,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 8.63. Sezzle has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $186.74.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.84 million for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 98.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sezzle will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Paradis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $274,860.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 242,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,172,040. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Hartje sold 5,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $466,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 116,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,505. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 11,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,630 over the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEZL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sezzle by 429.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 107,340 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 3,973.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 33,776 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sezzle by 2,241.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 29,586 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sezzle by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 88,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sezzle by 1,068.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 154,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

