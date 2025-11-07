UBS Group Lowers Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $100.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FOUR. Truist Financial set a $80.00 price objective on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Shift4 Payments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.05.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,591,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,012. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $61.23 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider James J. Whalen sold 794 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $71,372.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 56,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,964.36. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jared Isaacman purchased 104,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.61 per share, for a total transaction of $8,754,385.05. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 939,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,569,571.15. The trade was a 12.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 25.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 6,665,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,612,000 after buying an additional 745,650 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,338,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,215,000 after acquiring an additional 890,990 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,966,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,220,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,056,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,139,000 after purchasing an additional 419,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,505,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,253,000 after purchasing an additional 214,627 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

