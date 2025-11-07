Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Omada Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Omada Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Omada Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Baird R W raised Omada Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Omada Health in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

NASDAQ OMDA traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 855,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,102. Omada Health has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.77.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.17 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMDA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omada Health during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Omada Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omada Health in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Omada Health during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Omada Health in the third quarter worth about $176,000.

Omada’s mission is to bend the curve. Our hope is that, one day, tomorrow’s epidemiologists will notice a bend in disease curves, wonder what might be happening, and conclude that part of that impact has been Omada. As part of that mission, we strive to inspire and enable people to make lasting health changes on their own terms.

