Truist Financial Cuts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $85.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 98.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TTD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Trading Down 6.7%

TTD stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,006,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,056,579. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.66. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.11 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.