Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,300 at Berenberg Bank

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,510 to GBX 2,300 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,100 to GBX 2,850 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,360 price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,170 price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,400 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,416.

Shares of LON:HIK traded up GBX 60 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,582. 1,155,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,659. The stock has a market cap of £3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,734.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,896.07. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,522 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,360.

In other news, insider Mazen Darwazah acquired 315,000 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,601 per share, for a total transaction of £5,043,150. Also, insider Laura Balan Balan bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,821 per share, for a total transaction of £63,735. Insiders acquired a total of 332,500 shares of company stock valued at $533,130,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.

