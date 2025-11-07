Berenberg Bank Has Lowered Expectations for Diageo (LON:DGE) Stock Price

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,372 to GBX 2,370 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Diageo to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,000 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 1,950 to GBX 1,915 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,750 to GBX 2,480 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,276.88.

Get Diageo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Diageo

Diageo Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Diageo

Shares of LON:DGE traded up GBX 46.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,726.50. 5,494,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,475. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 1,664 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,619.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,833.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,941.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of £38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, insider John Alexander Manzoni bought 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,833 per share, with a total value of £6,562.14. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,042 shares of company stock worth $2,012,634. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diageo

(Get Free Report)

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry.

With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we’re building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we’re a truly global company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.