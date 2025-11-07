Top Grocery Stocks To Research – November 6th

CAVA Group, Maplebear, and Conagra Brands are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling food and everyday household items — including supermarket chains, grocery wholesalers, suppliers and private‑label manufacturers. Investors treat them as defensive, consumer‑staples holdings with relatively stable cash flows and often steady dividends, but with modest growth prospects and sensitivity to margin pressure from price competition, commodity costs and online/discounters’ competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

CAVA Group (CAVA)

Maplebear (CART)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

