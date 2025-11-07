Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Trading Down 15.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) shares fell 15.7% during trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $14.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Certara traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.4950. 388,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,702,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CERT. Zacks Research raised shares of Certara from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Certara from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Certara in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

In other news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $559,366.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,850.68. This trade represents a 40.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Certara by 4.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Certara by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in Certara by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 45,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Certara by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Certara by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Certara had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Certara has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

