Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $134.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADUS. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Addus HomeCare from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.25. 80,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,139. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.47. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $136.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Addus HomeCare news, Director Veronica Hill-Milbourne sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $180,555.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,350.31. The trade was a 23.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $2,873,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 166,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,134,691.95. This trade represents a 13.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 34,310 shares of company stock worth $3,958,375 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 398,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,974,000 after acquiring an additional 212,192 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,155,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 25.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,670,000 after purchasing an additional 96,823 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1,229.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 93,308 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth $9,152,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

