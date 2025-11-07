Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Issues Earnings Results

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $263.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.08 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. Enhabit updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.500-0.560 EPS.

Enhabit Stock Performance

Shares of EHAB stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.93. 231,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,690. The company has a market capitalization of $401.97 million, a P/E ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. Enhabit has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EHAB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Enhabit from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Enhabit by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Enhabit by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Enhabit by 523.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Enhabit by 110,987.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

