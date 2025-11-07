YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at UBS Group

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at UBS Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s current price.

YETI has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on YETI from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

NYSE:YETI traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $487.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.08 million. YETI had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.490 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engaged Capital LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the first quarter worth about $51,090,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,507,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after buying an additional 1,314,878 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 780.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,622 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in YETI by 101.6% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,142,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,072 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in YETI during the second quarter worth $32,995,000.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

