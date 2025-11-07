Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.030-2.030 EPS.

Shares of HST traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.73. 7,164,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,440,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,209,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,345 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.21.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

