First Eagle Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,132,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852,263 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 2.6% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,298,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 266.7% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $149.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.41.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

