Delta Financial Advisors LLC Buys 645 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,771,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,957,000 after buying an additional 172,634 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,410,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,259,000 after purchasing an additional 132,683 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $142.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $166.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

