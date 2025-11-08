Freemont Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Freemont Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 861.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 34.5% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.62.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $193.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.37 and its 200 day moving average is $155.05. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $218.50.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $866.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BWX Technologies news, Director Leland D. Melvin sold 600 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.26, for a total value of $106,956.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,512.54. The trade was a 9.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $371,183.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,737.07. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

