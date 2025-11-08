RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Bought by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth $243,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 54.1% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $177.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.11. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $181.31. The stock has a market cap of $237.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The business had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 55.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,729,013.40. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,210,875. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

