SouthState Corp Sells 8,193 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF $SCHK

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,193 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHK. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 25,729 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $629,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $32.26 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

