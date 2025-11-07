HORAN Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 704 McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

HORAN Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 704 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. Melius began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.91.

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $298.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.20. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.48%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

