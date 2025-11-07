SouthState Corp Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

SouthState Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $139.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.96. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $102.76 and a 12-month high of $145.33.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

