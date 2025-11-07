iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 853,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,101,000 after buying an additional 75,184 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,052,000 after buying an additional 29,906 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.09. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

