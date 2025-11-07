Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Shares Down 14.1% – Should You Sell?

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,522 and last traded at GBX 1,522. Approximately 166,325,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,989% from the average daily volume of 2,056,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,771.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,600 to GBX 2,500 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,100 to GBX 2,850 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,560 to GBX 2,510 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,615.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4%

Insider Activity at Hikma Pharmaceuticals

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,734.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,896.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82. The firm has a market cap of £3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, insider Mazen Darwazah bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,603 per share, with a total value of £224,420. Also, insider Laura Balan Balan purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,821 per share, for a total transaction of £63,735. Company insiders own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.

