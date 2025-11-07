GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 1,844 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Management Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 77.7% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 27,795 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 118.5% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 61.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 53,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on VKTX shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $37.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $29.61. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $70.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $2,134,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,100. This represents a 66.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $216,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 382,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,386,345. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 111,359 shares of company stock worth $3,932,155 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

