SouthState Corp Acquires 8,576 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

SouthState Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,863 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 118.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 35,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Finally, Rogco LP increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rogco LP now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at $63,041,584.76. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,955.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares in the company, valued at $10,607,932.50. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of USB stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

