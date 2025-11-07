SouthState Corp Buys 8,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

SouthState Corp increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,419,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,956,000 after acquiring an additional 95,731 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,726,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,953,000 after purchasing an additional 134,736 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,377,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,466,000 after purchasing an additional 248,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,394,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $37.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $41.20.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.