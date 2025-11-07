SouthState Corp Sells 3,610 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

SouthState Corp lowered its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. SouthState Corp owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 365.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

UCON opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $25.40.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

