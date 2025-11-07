Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 177,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $85,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,336,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,582,000 after acquiring an additional 115,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 148,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $47.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1643 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

